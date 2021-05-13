Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.79.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

