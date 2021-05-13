Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 1.81% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 372,517 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHB opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.