Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $4 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

