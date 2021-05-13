Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 288 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

