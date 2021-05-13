Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €219.08 ($257.74).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €213.50 ($251.18) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €216.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.64.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

