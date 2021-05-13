Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 4.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $43,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 5,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

