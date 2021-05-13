AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

