AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

