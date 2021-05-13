Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 72,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,628. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

