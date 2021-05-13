Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.56 ($59.48).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €43.38 ($51.04) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.96.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

