Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.15

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 149756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.71.

ALS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$713.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

