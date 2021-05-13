Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALTO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,901. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at $953,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

