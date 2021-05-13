Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.95. 199,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778,262. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

