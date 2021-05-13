Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.