Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

