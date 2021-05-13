Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $155.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.56 million and the lowest is $146.30 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,223. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

