Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,285.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

