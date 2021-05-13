Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.040-$1.080 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.710-4.840 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 1,133,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

