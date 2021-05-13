Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

DOX traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

