American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Raised by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group makes up about 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 325,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,999,031. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

