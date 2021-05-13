American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

ACC opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after buying an additional 257,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after buying an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $163,849,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

