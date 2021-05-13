American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

AEP stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.