American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.60 Million

Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $310.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 1,568,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

