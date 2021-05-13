American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $19.87. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

