American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Sells $10,007,780.48 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMT opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

