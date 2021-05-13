American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Sells $10,007,780.48 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMT opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
