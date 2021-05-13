Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$150,800.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$818,768.60.

Steven Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$138,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Steven Dean sold 9,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steven Dean sold 700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$108,000.00.

TSE ARG opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.61.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

