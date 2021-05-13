Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.15. 24,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

