Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings per share of $3.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.74. 5,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,430. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

