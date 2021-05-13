Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.66 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

