Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

