Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 1,652,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,620. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.