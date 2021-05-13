Analysts Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

