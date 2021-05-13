Analysts Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post sales of $535.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.