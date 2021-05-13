Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($6.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of RRGB opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

