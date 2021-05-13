Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post sales of $380.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.40 million and the highest is $385.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $301.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

SKY traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. 483,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.