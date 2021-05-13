Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.69) for the year.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. 13,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,568. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.76.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

