Analysts Offer Predictions for Brooks Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brooks Automation in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

BRKS stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,928. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

