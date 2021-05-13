Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Target Price at C$22.59

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO opened at C$23.33 on Monday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.58. The stock has a market cap of C$9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.