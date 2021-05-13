Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $20.29

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

