Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $14.33

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SBH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. 18,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

