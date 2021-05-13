Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $61.55

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

