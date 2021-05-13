Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $40.42

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after buying an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,936,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

