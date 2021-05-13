Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $306.14

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $290.07 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

