Analysts Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) PT at $53.00

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $36.66 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

