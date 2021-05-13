Analyzing RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RESAAS Services and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41% Support.com 1.25% 1.73% 1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Support.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 97.02 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Support.com $63.33 million 0.99 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Support.com beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services. It also provides SUPERAntiSpyware software, a malware protection and removal software product; Guided Paths, which contains step-by-step self-support guides, with decision points to help customers resolve problems; and service delivery management tools for technology support services, includes Support.com cloud-based software capabilities and other contact center applications, such as customer relationship management, ticketing, ordering, methods of payment, and telephony, which are integrated into applications for its contact center specialists. The company provides its services through partners, as well as its website at www.support.com. Support.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

