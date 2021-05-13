Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $421.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.02 million and the lowest is $411.74 million. Angi reported sales of $375.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428,682 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,385. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

