Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

