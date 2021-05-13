AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head to Head Comparison

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.73 -$12.00 million $0.91 25.20

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 4 5 0 2.56

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $33.82, indicating a potential upside of 47.50%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

