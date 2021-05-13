APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

