AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AppFolio by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $51,957,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio stock opened at $123.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

