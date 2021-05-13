AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 254,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

